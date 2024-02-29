2024 Wicomico Spelling Bee Champions to Compete March 2nd in Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee at UMES

Wicomico County school spelling bee champions selected through competition at the school level will now compete in the 2024 Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne on Saturday, March 2nd. The winner of the regional bee will be the area’s representative at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May. The Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee will take place in the Ella Fitzgerald Center for Performing Arts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2nd. The event is open to the public.

Additional Information on the spelling bee champions and participants:

Classmates, teachers, administrators, families and other supporters are invited to attend. Ample parking is available in the parking lots adjacent to the Fitzgerald PAC. Bee participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to check in and be relaxed and ready by bee time. Spectators should plan to be in their seats by 9:45 a.m.

Congratulations to each school’s two 2024 school spelling bee champions and good luck to all of Wicomico’s top spellers in the March 2 Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee!

2024 School Spelling Bee Champions & Regional Bee Participants

Delmar Elementary: Rachel Wright (4th), champion; Krishna Patel (4th), runner-up

East Salisbury Elementary: Cadence Brown (5th), champion; Aaliyah Jeannot (5th), runner-up. East Salisbury School will be represented at the Regional Spelling Bee by Aaliyah Jeannot and Ragen Fisher (5th), 2nd runner-up.

Fruitland Intermediate:Mia Benavides(5th), champion;Isha Anwar(5th)runner-up

Glen Avenue Elementary:Hyamansky Benoit (5th); Addiasa Duroseau (4th), school champions

North Salisbury Elementary: Elliot Streng (5th), champion; Vishaal Addaganti (4th), runner-up

Northwestern Elementary: Connor Wells (5th), champion; Kaeden Parker (5th), runner-up

Pemberton Elementary: Heaven Butler (5th), school champion; Noah Heywood (5th), runner-up

Pinehurst Elementary: De’Quan Ortiz (4th), champion; Jayson Saint-Louis, (4th), runner-up

Prince Street Elementary:Lensey Maceno (4th) and Chance Levers (4th), school champions

Westside Intermediate:Marshall Malone (4th), champion; Ava Siver (5th) runner-up

Pittsville Elementary and Middle:Austin Kinhart (8th), champion; Charlotte Wootten(4th), runner-up

Bennett Middle: Sara Dhekney (8th) and Alexander Brown (7th), school champions

Salisbury Middle:Gracie Salmon (7th) and Ariana Miah (7th),school champions

Wicomico Middle: Sa’Riyah Coston (6th) and Reva Jackson (6th), school champions