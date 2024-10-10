2025 Delaware Teacher of the Year to be Named Next Week

Twenty of the First State’s top teachers will be honored at a celebration on October 15th, when one of them also will be named Delaware’s 2025 Teacher of the Year. The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2024 calendar year because of their superior ability to inspire students with a love of learning, exemplary demonstration of professional traits and strong sense of dedication and devotion to teaching. The October 15th celebration begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. dinner at Modern Maturity Center in Dover. The announcement will be made at the end of the night. Funding for the award ceremony is provided by a grant from Voya Financial and support from the Delaware General Assembly. By action of the General Assembly, the Delaware Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 grant to use for the educational benefit of his or her students, as well as a personal grant of $3,000. In addition, all nominees will receive a $2,000 grant from the state. The teacher chosen to become the State Teacher of the Year will become Delaware’s nominee in the national program, a project of the Council of Chief State School Officers in partnership with the Voya Foundation. The livestream for the event will start Tuesday the 15th following dinner, estimated at 7:15 p.m.

The 2025 District/Charter Teachers of the Year are:

Appoquinimink: Tamara Walker of Redding Middle (mathematics)

Brandywine: Janette Madison of Springer Middle (mathematics)

Caesar Rodney: Kaysi Anderson of Simpson Elementary (fourth grade)

Cape Henlopen: Kristin (Krissy) Patton of Milton Elementary (literacy)

Capital: Abdallah Celestin of Dover High (French)

Charter Network: Stephanie Sherman of Sussex Academy (science)

Christina: Stacey DiIenno of Marshall Elementary (kindergarten)

Colonial: Shelby Borst of William Penn High (social studies)

Delmar: Ashley Bennett of Delmar Middle (mathematics)

Indian River: Deborah Treherne of Howard T. Ennis School (special education)

Lake Forest: Brent E. Carter of Chipman Middle (English language arts)

Laurel: Joseph Wenke of Laurel High (English language arts)

Milford: Diana Dill of Mispillion Elementary (first grade)

New Castle County Vo-Tech: Bradford Paik of Howard High School of Technology (science)

POLYTECH: Emily Green of POLYTECH High (social studies)

Red Clay Consolidated: Kristen Tosh-Morelli of Forest Oak, Johnson, Marbrook and Richey elementary schools (band)

Seaford: Brent Evans of Central Elementary (fourth grade)

Smyrna: Lauren Steerman of Sunnyside Elementary (kindergarten)

Sussex Technical: Meghan Feliciani of Sussex Technical High (English language arts)

Woodbridge: Kelly Ruse of Woodbridge High (art)

Find photographs of the honorees here.