2025 Wicomico Spelling Bee Champions to Compete in Regional Spelling Bee at UMES

Wicomico County school spelling bee champions selected through competition at the school level will now compete in the 2025 Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne on Saturday, March 1st. The winner of the regional bee will be the area's representative at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May.

Additional Information:

The full list of school spelling bee champions from Wicomico County Public Schools is attached. For photos, please take a look at this Facebook post on the spelling bee winners from our schools and a recent BEE Social.

UMES sponsors and hosts the regional bee, which will involve students in grades 4-8 from

public schools and other schools on the Lower Shore. Students from Wicomico County Public

Schools have won many of the Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bees, and have

enjoyed competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee with their peers from around the

country.

The Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee will take place in the Ella Fitzgerald Center for Performing Arts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 1. It is open to the public. Classmates, teachers, administrators, families and other supporters are invited to attend. Ample parking is available in the parking lots adjacent to the Fitzgerald PAC. Bee participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to check in and be relaxed and ready by bee time. Spectators should plan to be in their seats by 9:45 a.m.

Congratulations to each school’s two 2025 school spelling bee champions and good luck to all

of Wicomico’s top spellers in the March 1 Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee! Here

are the winners of each school’s spelling bee.

2025 School Spelling Bee Champions & Regional Bee Participants

Delmar Elementary: Elliott Duchaine (4 th ), 1 st Place; River Huggler (4 th ), runner-up

East Salisbury Elementary: Ziare Dale (5 th ), 1 st Place; Jessa Griffin (5 th ), runner-up.

Fruitland Intermediate: Abigail Desormeaux (5 th ), 1 st Place; Reed Stuart (4 th ) runner-up

Glen Avenue Elementary: Alexis Ortiz-Reyes (5 th ), 1 st Place; Darius Thomas-Fassett (4 th ), runner-

up

North Salisbury Elementary: Gargi Vasmate (4 th ), 1 st Place; Zeena Abdin (5 th ), runner-up

Northwestern Elementary: Kade White (5 th ), 1 st Place; Helena Bosco (4 th ), runner-up

Pemberton Elementary: Riley Taylor (5 th ), 1 st Place; Elijah Laurent (5 th ), runner-up

Pinehurst Elementary: Maura Ennis (5 th ), champion; Empress Nguyen (5 th ), runner-up

Prince Street Elementary: Lensey Maceno (5 th ) 1 st Place, Leila Townsend (5 th ), 2 nd Place

Westside Intermediate: Yohan Lopez Mejia (4 th ), 1 st Place; Elijah Sterling (5 th ) runner-up

Pittsville Elementary and Middle: Caleb Guerrero De La Cruz (7 th ), champion; Ethan Paau (5 th ),

runner-up

Bennett Middle: Faith King (8 th ), 1 st Place; Alexander Brown (8 th ), 2 nd Place

Salisbury Middle: Cypress Hales (6 th ) and Ishanth Kandagatla (7 th ), school champions

Wicomico Middle: Reva Jackson (7 th ) and Megan Barrientos (7 th ), school champions