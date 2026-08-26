2026-27 Delaware Hunting Season to Open September 1st for Deer, Canada Goose and Dove

DNREC has announced that several Delaware hunting seasons will open on Tuesday, September 1st, marking the start of the overall 2026-27 hunting season. Delaware deer hunters will open the season on the 1st with the archery and crossbow seasons. Gamebird hunters can go afield the same day for the start of resident Canada goose and mourning dove seasons. Opening later in the month are the special September teal and gray squirrel seasons. For a complete list of season dates and regulations for all species throughout the rest of the season, refer to the annual Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide and you’ll find that at https://www.eregulations.com/delaware/hunting. The link has been posted at TalkofDelmarva.com.