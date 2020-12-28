22 Charged In Talbot Co. Drug Investigation

A ten-month drug task force investigation has led to indictments against 22 people on the Eastern Shore on state and federal charges.

The Talbot County Drug Task Force has identified an Easton man, 32-year-old Anthony Banks, as the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that imported large quantities of controlled dangerous substances, including powder cocaine and crack cocaine, into the region. Others have been identified as close associates or co-conspirators.

As part of the investigation, numerous residences and vehicles were searched over the summer in several counties, resulting in the seizure of drugs, weapons, and suspected drug-related money.

The Talbot County Drug Task Force named Banks’ brother Davon Banks and Latiasha Carter, also of Easton, as co-leaders or the organization.

“As Chairman of the Talbot Drug Task Force, I could not be more proud of the work these troopers, deputies and police officers performed for the safety of this community,” Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said. “These hardworking, selfless, law enforcement professionals worked tirelessly during a pandemic to identify and dismantle the Anthony Banks drug-trafficking organization that has been peddling poison to our community and much of the Eastern Shore. When many workers were sent home due to the pandemic, your law enforcement professionals were working around the clock. The troopers, deputies and officers who serve you will continue to identify those profiting from the destruction of our community. These law enforcement professionals are the best of us and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their dangerous, selfless work.”

Maryland State Police listed these charges against Anthony Banks, Davon Banks and Latiasha Carter and provided the names of other defendants:

Investigators believe Anthony Banks, his brother Tavon D. Banks, 36, and Latiasha L. Carter, 26, all from Easton, led the organization. Originally indicted by a Grand Jury on state charges, the three were later indicted on federal charges and the state charges were dropped.

Anthony Banks is charged with being a drug kingpin, distribution of large amounts of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of narcotic production equipment. Tavon Banks is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances. Latiasha Carter is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and maintaining a common nuisance.

The other 19 suspects have been indicted on state charges. All have been arrested except where noted. They are:

-Tyron M. Green, 37, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Ontario A. Brooks, 41, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Dion L. Pierson, 36, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Michael D. Brown, 49, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Ja’Shawn D. Wilson, 28, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Robert A. Pitts, 33, of Federalsburg – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Glenn S. Lewis Jr, 47, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia; NOTE: Lewis has been charged, but not yet arrested.

-Shaun R. Clayton, 31, of Cambridge – conspiracy to distribute CDS; NOTE: Clayton has been charged, but not yet arrested. -Wayne L. Wilson, 50, of Trappe – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Jermaine C. Camper, 47, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Charles S. Gale 3rd, 30, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Jerome R. Williams Jr, 37, of Hurlock – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Dondrell L. Thomas, 31, of Cambridge – conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS;

-William NMN Cooper III, 49, of Trappe – conspiracy to distribute CDS, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

-Tyrell L. Stull, 32, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Tyzhier M. Wilson, 23, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Makara T. Cottman, 20, of Salisbury – possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession of marijuana over 10 grams, possession of a firearm/minor, possession of a firearm in connection to drug crime, maintaining a common nuisance;

-Michael W. Starkey, 68, of Trappe – CDS admin equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance and firearm related charges;

-Charles E. Davis, 55, of Trappe – CDS admin equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance, and firearm-related charges.