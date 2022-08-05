22nd Annual Blessing of the Combines in Snow Hill Saturday
August 5, 2022/
Snow Hill will hold its 22nd Annual Blessing of the Combines on Saturday from 10am to 3pm. The parade of combines will begin at 11am and will park on Green Street for the blessing and viewing. The Blessing honors local farmers and there will also be vendors, music, a car show and additional farm equipment on display and exhibitors throughout the downtown Snow Hill area. All vehicles are to be moved out of the festival area by Friday evening.