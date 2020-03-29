236th CEIT Graduating Class – 22 New DOC Cadets

There are 22 new Correctional Officer cadets ready to begin work with the DOC. The 236th CEIT Class took their oaths Friday in Dover after completing an intensive 3-month program of classroom and hands-on instruction. The graduation was carried on a video livestream for family, friends and colleagues – only the graduates and a handful of DOC leaders and training academy staff attended the ceremony due to the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. The graduates begin their new careers with the DOC this week.