24-Year-Old Man Arrested Near Salisbury After Sheriff’s Deputy Catches Him in Apparent Sexual Intercourse With 13-Year-Old

A 24-year-old man faces sex offense charges after a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Deputy caught him having sex with a 13-year-old. The deputy had responded to the location just outside of Salisbury in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Yesterday, Deric James Rust was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He was originally held without bond but was released today on his own recognizance. If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, or if there are any other victims, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.