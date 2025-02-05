26-year-old Felton Man Arrested on Theft-Related Charges for a Second Time

The Felton Police Department investigated a fuel theft case after a victim reported unauthorized charges at the Felton Royal Farms. Police arrested 26-year-old Colton Ray Faulkner of Felton, who according to information from the investigation, had been using his employer’s business fuel card for personal fuel purchases from April 2024 to January 2025. The employer noticed account discrepancies, leading to police involvement. After an investigation, Faulkner was identified, and arrest warrants were issued. He turned himself in to the police on January 30th without incident.

Additional Information from Felton Police

He was arrested and processed for Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Class G Felony) Theft Organized Retail Crime over $1,500 (class G Felony) and

Unlawful Use of Payment Card Over $1,500 (class G Felony). The defendant was video arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #2 issued a no contact order with his former employer and released on $6,000.00 unsecured bond pending a later court date.

In a separate case involving the same suspect, The Talk of Delmarva Published this Post in January:

Police in Felton were called to the Felton Hardware Store for a reported fraud. Police learned that a suspect has been purchasing thousands of dollars of equipment between March of 2024 until current – charging the merchandise on his former employer’s business account. The former employer discovered discrepancies in their account which led to police becoming involved. Police identified the suspect as 26 year old Colton Faulkner of Felton.

On Saturday he turned himself in to Felton Police and was arrested and charged with theft by false pretense over $1500, theft by false pretense under $1500 and attempt to commit theft by false pretense under $1500.

Faulkner was issued a no contact order with the victims and released on a $22,001 unsecured bond.