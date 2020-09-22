28 Arrested, ‘Enough Fentanyl To Kill 750,000 Delawareans’ Seized

Operation No Mas has led to arrests or indictments of 28 people and the seizure of drugs, guns and suspected drug proceeds.



Delaware State Police say several jurisdictions took part in an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking. The probe also reached across state lines into Philadelphia.



Investigators started learning in 2018 about an illicit drug dealing network involving the Renteria Criminal Organization, which assigned people designated roles in distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

“This investigation exemplifies the shared public safety mission of Delaware law enforcement agencies in concert with our federal partners,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Melissa Zebley said. “While we can see the scope of illegal drugs and weapons seized, it is hard to measure the full gravity this criminal organization could have had in our communities. The team of committed investigators has made our state and region safer today.”

“Dismantling the Renteria organization and getting these illegal and lethal drugs off the street could be the difference in life and death for so many Delawareans. However, our fight against illegal drugs is far from over,” FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field House Jennifer Boone added. “The FBI is dedicated to disrupting and dismantling the most significant gangs through intelligence-driven investigations, new and longstanding initiatives, and local and transnational partnerships. Here in Delaware our Safe Streets Task Force has already assisted in the arrest of more than 60 violent and dangerous individuals this year. We have taken more than 30 illegal weapons off the streets. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners but we need the community’s help as well to send us tips and report crimes.”