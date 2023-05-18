29-Year-Old Man in Wicomico County Sentenced to 98 Years for Sex Crimes

In Wicomico County, 29-year-old Francisco Barrales-Aguirre has been sentenced to 98 years of incarceration after being convicted in November of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Rape, and related offenses. If Barrales-Aguirre is ever released from prison, he will be subject to lifetime sex offender supervision by the department of parole and probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for life. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, the victim reported sexual abuse at the hands of Barrales-Aguirre in April of 2021. The sexual abuse began in December 2020 and continued through April of 2021. The victim was under the age of ten.