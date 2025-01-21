2nd Annual Coolest Thing Made in Delaware Contest

Delawareans in Wilmington make an instrument that ensures many of the foods you eat every day are safe for your consumption. Delawareans in Newark make mammography imaging detectors designed to be the fastest, highest resolution breast tomosynthesis system ever. Delawareans in Dover make important feminine hygiene products that are used by women globally. Delawareans in Frederica have been the primary supplier of spacesuits for NASA since the dawn of Apollo and astronauts aboard the International Space Station are still wearing them. Delawareans in Bridgeville make and sell the world’s largest supply of scrapple. Delawareans in Milton brew high-quality beers that are a household name brand.

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce (DSCC) hopes you said, “Wow, I didn’t know that!” at least once.

DSCC and its affiliate, the Delaware Manufacturing Association, are seeking to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Delaware. In its second year, this contest serves to highlight Delaware’s vibrant and diverse manufacturing industry—which employs 28,000 Delawareans—and promote the sector as a top career path.

“With an output of nearly $5.6 billion, the industry is a major force in Delaware’s economy and the third-largest traded sector,” said DSCC President Michael J. Quaranta. “People in the First State are contributing to products that have both local and global impacts.”

Structured in a bracket format, this competition offers an engaging and imaginative campaign that brings in the general population and educates them about the manufacturing industry’s economic outputs, innovative products, impact, careers opportunities, and more.

Nominations will be accepted until February 19. Eligible companies are manufacturers whose nominated product is manufactured in a Delaware-based facility. The product must be made using a manufacturing process. Participants are welcome to nominate as many products as they’d like during the initial nomination period.

On February 20, all qualifying nominees will be announced, and the popular vote will commence. Manufacturers, employees, and consumers alike are encouraged to participate in the voting. Votes can be cast once per day, per device at www.DSCC.com/MFG. After the popular vote round ends on February 27, the top 16 products—one per company—will proceed to compete in the bracket-style contest, ultimately culminating in one champion. The 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Delaware will be revealed at the DSCC’s Spring Manufacturing & Policy Conference on March 27 at Delaware Technical Community College in Dover.

Visit www.DSCC.com/MFG to learn more and nominate what you believe to be the Coolest Thing Made in Delaware! You can also watch a promotional video here.