2nd Annual Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day Expo at DE Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Wilmington Saturday

The second annual Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day Expo will be held Saturday at the Delaware Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility at the Wilmington Airport. This honors the trailblazing legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – but also propels the next generation toward careers in aviation, aerospace and STEM industries through hands-on workshops, career mentorship and immersive historical exhibits. The expo is free and takes place from 10am to 2pm.

Additional information:

Building on the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural event, the FREE 2025 expo expands its reach—offering even more opportunities for the local community, students, educators, and aspiring professionals to explore careers in aviation, aerospace, and STEM.



Explore Aviation & STEM Careers – Industry professionals and organizations will connect with students and offer insights into aviation, engineering, and aerospace technology careers.

Engage in Interactive Workshops & Static Aircraft Displays – Hands-on experiences in flight simulation, drone technology, and sustainable aviation fuels will highlight the industry’s future.

Celebrate History – Historical exhibits and guest speakers will honor the Tuskegee Airmen’s contributions while showcasing Delaware’s rich aviation heritage.

Network with Industry Leaders – Aviation experts, military personnel, and STEM professionals will share their experiences and inspire the next generation.

A Legacy That Lives On – The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military pilots in U.S. history, breaking racial barriers and proving their excellence in the skies during World War II. Their courage and determination continue to inspire today’s aviation professionals.

Delaware’s strategic role in aviation history and its commitment to innovation make it the perfect venue for the 2nd Annual Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day Expo, which aims to honor the past while building the future.

This event is proudly presented in partnership with: Delaware Tourism Office, visitdelaware.com; Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau, visitwilmingtonde.com; Delaware River and Bay Authority, drba.net; Wilmington Airport (ILG), flyilg.com; and the Delaware State University Aviation Program, desu.edu.

“We are proud to support the Black Women in Aviation in honoring the intrepid Tuskegee Airmen. It is vitally important that this rich and diverse story continues to be told as inspiration for our future leaders.” – Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Thomas J. Cook