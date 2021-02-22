2nd-Dose Mass Vaccination Clinics Begin; A Look At Del. Numbers

Delaware Health and Social Services recently provided this COVID-19 update:

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A total of 84,181 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases decreased to 280.3 as of Thursday, Feb. 18.

The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, Feb. 18, was 19%, a decrease from 21.5% as of Thursday, Feb. 11. DPH publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its COVID-19 data portal. As of Tuesday, Feb. 16, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 4.8%, a decrease from 6% as of Tuesday, Feb. 9. There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

In addition, 173 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, which is a decrease of 74 as of this time last week. Twenty of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, down 3 from last week.

A total of 1,343 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The state reported 74 additional deaths since last week’s update. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 679 were female and 664 were male. A total of 644 individuals were from New Castle County, 281 were from Kent County, and 418 were from Sussex County.

To date, the Division of Public Health has identified seven confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens. This variant is the same one that was first discovered in England in December and is also commonly referred to as the UK Variant. The cases include six adults ranging in age from 18-65, as well as a child under the age of 10. Five individuals were from New Castle County and two were from Kent County.

Virus mutation is common. Preliminary data suggests the UK variant, as well as Brazilian and South African variants, may spread more easily and quickly, which could lead to increased cases. The public health approach and treatments are not any different, but as this new variant may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

As of 12 a.m. Feb. 12, a total of 169,677 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. A total of 162,050 doses have been delivered to the state, and 27,000 doses have been delivered as part of the federal pharmacy programs. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.

DPH Update on Second Doses:

With the state’s continued limited vaccine supply, we must continue to strike a balance between offering first and second doses, with the recognition that doing so may slow the rate of offering first doses to eligible Delawareans. Currently the State is focusing on completing a person’s vaccination series.

Vaccination providers have an obligation to provide second doses of the vaccine to those who it provided a first dose. We are asking our vaccinating partners to prioritize completing the vaccination series for individuals who received a first dose from them, and then with their remaining allocation strive to balance first doses to eligible persons and second doses for individuals who received a first dose elsewhere. Ongoing vaccine availability constraints may limit the number of first-dose appointments available, or the availability of appointments for second doses who received a first dose elsewhere

If you received your first dose at Walgreens, Giant, Camden Pharmacy or ChristianaCare, you may have received notice recently that your second dose appointment was canceled or postponed. Due to limited supply from the federal government and winter weather events, these second doses may be delayed, which is why you may have received a cancellation notice. DPH is supplying each location with corresponding second doses for every person who received a first dose at those locations. Each of these entities has already begun rescheduling these appointments. If you have not received a notification to reschedule yet, please be patient. These locations are working through their lists based on the supply they are receiving.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which includes a list of pharmacies and medical providers accepting public requests for vaccination, is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.

Long-term Care Statistics:

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, there have been a total of 2,290 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 679 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

DPH reminds Delawareans that if you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites, permanent fixed testing sites, and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans over the age of 18 are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses re-open should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.