2nd Leg of DE Constitutional Amendment on Voting Introduced in General Assembly this Week

The second leg of a proposed amendment to the Delaware Constitution relating to voting has been introduced to the General Assembly. House Bill 75 would eliminate from the Delaware constitution the limitations as to when an individual maya vote by absentee ballot. The first leg of the measure, HB 73, was passed in February 2020 (https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail?legislationId=47181). House Bill 75 is currently in the House Administration Committee.