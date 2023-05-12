2nd Phase of DE Memorial Bridge Deck Project Winding Down

Image courtesy DRBA

Demobilization efforts of the second phase of the rehab project on the New Jersey span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will begin on Tuesday. All lanes are expected to reopen before the Memorial Day weekend. Once the demobilization effort on the New Jersey bound span is complete – work will shift to the Delaware bound span to clear the Jersey barriers for the bypass lane. The Jersey barriers will be replaced with traffic barrels. During this process the right lane of the New Jersey bound span and the bypass lane on the Delaware bound span will will remain open.