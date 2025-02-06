$3.3 Million Intersection Improvement Project in Wicomico County Completed

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed a $3.3 million project improving safety and traffic flow at the intersection of MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) and Robins Avenue in the Salisbury area of Wicomico County. Construction began spring 2024 with work on several improvements including the installation of a new traffic signal, resurfacing of the pavement, and improvement of signage and pavement markings. The newly installed traffic signal will be turned on a 72-hour flash mode beginning Monday, February 10th. The signal is expected to be fully operational by Thursday, February 13th.