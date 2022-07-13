3 Arrested After Man is Pistol-Whipped in Worcester Co.

Three people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a man in Newark during which he was pistol-whipped by one suspect – who is also accused of firing the weapon.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to Hayes Landing Road Monday night in response to reported gunshots. The 26-year-old victim was not shot, but suffered traumatic injuries to his head. He was released from Shock Trauma in Baltimore one day later.

An investigation determined that the suspects had arrived to purchase a PlayStation from the victim. 27-year-old Avontae Fortt of Salisbury is accused of assaulting the victim and firing the gun.

Police obtained a vehicle description, and located it traveling on Business Route 13. The driver, according to police, failed to stop for emergency vehicles but eventually crashed into a fence.

Fortt is also accused of assaulting Wicomico County deputies. Police say a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle.

31-year-old Kimberly Worley of Pittsville is charged with various crimes including attempted murder and weapons offenses. Police said there were warrants for her arrest for burglary, assault and theft.

31-year-old Jaquan Cannon of Salisbury was charged with weapons offenses and possession of CDS not marijuana. Cannon was also the subject of warrants for burglary, trespass and assault.

Maryland State Police listed these charges in connection with the incident:

Kimberly Worley was arrested on numerous warrants including; Burglary, Assault, Trespass in Wicomico County; Burglary and Theft in Worcester County. Worley has also been charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana, attempted murder 1st degree, attempted murder 2nd degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, and reckless endangerment. Worley is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Jaquan Cannon was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary, Trespass, and Assault in Wicomico County. Cannon was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana. Cannon is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Avontae Curtis Fortt has been charged with; convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, assault on a police officer, CDS possession not marijuana, attempted 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault first degree, assault second degree, and reckless endangerment. Fortt is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.