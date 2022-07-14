3 Arrested in “Ambush” Shooting of Juvenile in Laurel

Antione Fortt (photo released by Laurel Police)

Damon Hardy (photo released by Laurel Police)

Three people have been charged with attempted murder, reckless endangering and other crimes related to what Laurel Police call an ‘ambush assault’ of a juvenile two months ago.

According to police, a grand jury this week indicted 19-year-old Damon Hardy, 19-year-old Antione Hudson and a 17-year-old juvenile.

A male juvenile was shot the night of May 9th at Holly Brook Apartments.

Police said after the indictments Monday, a joint operation with Delaware State Police and Seaford Police apprehended Hardy, Hudson and the juvenile.

Police said a search of Hudson’s residence turned up more than 180 bags of heroin and a 9-millimeter handgun, and a search of Hardy’s residence yielded ten ounces of marijuana packaged for sale.

Hardy and Hudson were being held at Sussex Correctional Institution. The juvenile was remanded to Stevenson House.

“The Laurel Police Department would like to remind the public that without your assistance

successful conclusions to these cases generally do not happen and this case is no exception. The

overwhelming feedback and assistance from various sources helped remove these dangerous

people from being able to injure anyone else and for that we are grateful,” Laurel Police said in a statement.