3 Arrested In Connection With Auto Shop Burglary

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an auto shop in the Delmar area.

According to Delaware State Police, an investigation determined that the suspects got into West Auto on Sussex Highway through an unsecured window Friday morning. Machinery, tools and vehicle parts worth a total of about $11,100 were taken.

An investigation led to the identities of three possible suspects. State Police said 41-year-old Stacy Dyson of Delmar, 38-year-old Timothy Dyson of Laurel and 22-year-old Michael Lecates of Laurel were in a vehicle that was stopped for an equipment violation Saturday on Sussex Highway in Laurel. A police K-9 was summoned as part of the investigation, and police say the stolen tools as well as drugs were located.

Police also said that Dyson, Dyson and Lecates were connected to a residential burglary last week on Whitesville Road in Laurel.

Delaware State Police released these additional details:

After a positive indication from a state police K-9, troopers searched the suspect vehicle and discovered stolen tools and drugs. Troopers discovered approximately .021 grams of heroin, 3 Levofloxacin pills, 2 Gabapentin Pills, and drug paraphernalia.

All three suspect were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 5. Troopers additionally connected the three suspects to another burglary that occurred last week at a residence located on the 12000 block of Whitesville Road, Laurel. The suspects were then charged with the following crimes:

Timothy Dyson

Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Numerous Traffic Violations

Timothy Dyson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $9,750 unsecured bond.

Stacy Dyson

Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Criminal Mischief

Stacy Dyson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on her own recognizance.

Michael Lecates

Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Mischief

Lecates was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.