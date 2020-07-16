3 Arrested In Deer Cruelty Case

Reports of animal cruelty in the Gumboro area have led to three arrests.

Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police say an investigation determined that the trio recorded themselves intentionally striking a deer with a motor vehicle in the Hudson Road area, and continuing to “perform cruel acts on the deer,” which later died.

20-year-old Richard Bunting of Frankford and two juveniles were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty, conspiracy, hunting violations and underage possession of alcohol.

DNREC says they are presumed innocent as they are entitled to trial.

