3 Arrested in November Home Invasion in Bridgeville

Three men have been arrested by Delaware State Police for a home invasion and other charges on November 10 on Sussex Highway in Bridgeville. Police say three men entered the residence and confronted the 34 year old male victim in his bedroom – one suspect struck him in the head with a hand gun and demanded money. The second suspect stabbed the victim in both legs multiple times. The third suspect remained in the hallway outside of the bedroom. The victim was transported to an area hospital for his injuries to the head and lower extremities.

The suspects left the residence in the victim’s red Ford pickup truck, which was found in West Magnolia on Thursday by police.

Through investigative means, troopers were able to identify the suspects as 24 year old Troy McNally of Magnolia, 22 year old Jemel Davis, and 23 year old Jeremiah Brown.

On December 8, 2021, McNally was taken into custody by Delaware State Police upon being discharged from an area hospital for unrelated injuries. McNally was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

McNally was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $167,000 cash bond.

On December 15, 2021, Davis was arraigned by troopers at Sussex Correctional Institution. Davis was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Davis was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $192,000 cash bond.

On December 15, 2021, Brown was taken into custody at the Sleep Inn, located at 18451 Coastal Highway, Lewes, by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Troopers transported Brown to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Brown was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $124,000 cash bond.