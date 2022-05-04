3 Arrested In Salisbury Pharmacy Burglary Probe

William Sherod

Harold Dorman

Deontae Britton

Salisbury Police have made three arrests in connection with burglaries at pharmacies, during which controlled dangerous substances were stolen.

The crimes started in February. The investigation led to Howard County, where several pharmacies were also burglarized.

Last month, at a pharmacy that was under surveillance, two masked individuals pried open the back door, and officers swept into the business and took them into custody. A third suspect accused of conducting counter-surveillance nearby was also taken into custody without incident.

These investigations are ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department is requesting anyone with

additional information concerning these investigations to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776, Salisbury Police said.