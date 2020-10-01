3 Arrested in Wicomico Co. Drugs – Firearms Investigation

Three suspects face charges in connection with an investigation in Wicomico County into controlled dangerous substances and firearms.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search was carried out at a property in Delmar. According to police, 23-year-old Shyheim Mitchell threw a loaded, AK-47-type firearm out the back window of the residence as the search was in progress.

The search turned up an additional loaded firearm, some marijuana, cocaine, crack, prescription pills and nearly $10,500.

Also charged the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office, are 19-year-old Syncere Pinkett and 24-year-old Jasmine Banks.

Mitchell and Pinkett face numerous firearm-and-drug-related offenses.

Banks is charged with drug-related crimes.

The Wicomico Sheriff’s Office released these details:

An additional firearm, further described as a .22 caliber America Tac MK22 Gen 2 rifle was located along with a 22 round magazine loaded with 16 rounds. A total of 264.19 grams of marijuana, 23.38 grams of cocaine to include 9.47 grams of crack cocaine, 15.5 Ecstasy/ MDMA pills, and 10,482.00 in US currency was seized from the residence. A 50 round drum style magazine loaded with 9mm rounds was located in the residence as well.

Charges:

Mitchell: Possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine, Possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy/ MDMA, Possession of MDMA, Possession of cocaine, Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Possession of a firearm in a nexus with a drug trafficking crime, Other related CDS and Firearm charges

Pinkett: Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Possession of a regulated firearm by a minor, Possession of a firearm in a nexus with a drug trafficking crime, Other related CDS and Firearm charges

Banks: Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, Possession of cocaine