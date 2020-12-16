3 Arrested On Conspiracy, Shoplifting-Related Charges In Georgetown

Georgetown Police have arrested three suspects from Brooklyn, New York found to be in possession of ‘shoplifting tools’ and ‘merchandise.’



According to police, a southbound vehicle on Route 113 was stopped Monday for a traffic violation, and the vehicle’s registration was found to be fictitious. A search turned up items of clothing with the security tags still attached and items ‘designed or manipulated for the purpose of shoplifting merchandise.’

Georgetown Police said 31-year-old Jermaine Miller, 27-year-old Morisa Kelly and 27-year-old Roxanne Goulburne are charged with conspiracy, receiving stolen property and possession of shoplifting tools. Miller additionally was cited for numerous traffic violations.