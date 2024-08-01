3-Car Chain Reaction Type Collision Under Investigation

A vehicle accident that occurred yesterday afternoon in the area of Long Neck Road near the intersection of the John J. Williams Highway is under investigation. It was reported to be 3-car chain reaction type collision with one person having a minor injury. According to the Indian River volunteer Fire Company, it appears that the chain reaction collision occurred when a black Cadillac sedan, struck the back of a white Ford Explorer which tapped the rear of the blue Toyota Highlander. Emergency response crew assignments included vehicle stabilization where needed, fluid and debris recovery, patient stabilization where needed, traffic control and overall incident mitigation efforts.





Additional Info:

Emergency response units from Indian River included Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility and Utility 80-11 from the Oak Orchard facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police. Additional emergency alerts included the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad.