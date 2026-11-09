3 Cats Die in Hurlock House Fire: Under Investigation

An investigation into a fire Sunday around noon at a home on Wrights Wharf Road in Hurlock is continuing. Officials say a smoke alarm was activated and that the fire began in the kitchen. Investigators have not recovered evidence of a criminal act and cannot rule out an electrical malfunction.

Fire officials were able to save a dog and 2 cats which were taken for evaluation, but 3 cats did die in the fire and a fourth has not been accounted for.

The family of three is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage is estimated at $150,000