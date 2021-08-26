3 Charged by Dover PD with Drug Offenses

Image courtesy Dover Police

Three people have been charged with drug offenses after an arrest by Dover Police. Police went into a room at the Capital Inn Wednesday night where they located over 17 grams of fentanyl and 112 bags of heroin. Police arrested 36 year old Jerome Miller, 31 year old Kelly Lawlor – both of Dover and 42 year old Phillip Nelson of Smyrna.

All three suspects were charged with the following offenses:

– Possession of Fentanyl

– Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

– Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

– Conspiracy 2nd Degree

– Drug Paraphernalia

Phillip Nelson was also received a Violation of Probation.

Miller and Nelson were each committed to SCI on $31,500 cash bonds. Lawlor was released on a $31,500 unsecured bond.