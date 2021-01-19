3-Day Blood Drive Begins In OC

A three-day blood drive is getting underway in Ocean City.

Hospitals are looking to boost blood supplies, as the pandemic has canceled many traditional blood donation events.

The Ocean City blood drive will be held today, Wednesday and Thursday at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Donors are asked to register in advance at delmarvablood.org, the Blood Bank of Delmarva.



The Blood Bank says walk-ins will be accepted if social distancing can be maintained. Donors should wear a mask, and are asked to stay away if they are not feeling well.