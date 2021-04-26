3 Dead Of Gunshots In Clayton, Kent Co.

Three people are dead in a shooting incident in Clayton, Kent County.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were dispatched to a home on Hopewell Drive Sunday afternoon about a person who was shot. Police also learned the shooter was possibly still in the house with another person.

One of two people who were found outside the home had suffered apparent gunshot wounds to an ‘upper extremity.’ The male victim was taken to a hospital and later died.

Members of the Special Operations Team and Conflict Management Team tried to communicate with the suspect. After getting no answer, they entered the home and two people were found dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said an investigation into the incident continues. Residents within a one-mile radius received robo-calls about the police activity.

Police also said there did not appear to be any threat to the public and no other suspects are involved with the incident.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8441.