3 Del. Cabinet Nominees Confirmed

The Delaware State Senate has confirmed several nominees to Governor John Carney’s cabinet for his second term.

Nicole Majeski becomes Secretary of the Department of Transportation, replacing Jennifer Cohan who left for another position. Labor Secretary Cerron Cade will serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Amy Bonner was confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Human Resources. Also, Jason Clarke is confirmed as Chief Information Officer to lead the Delaware Department of Information and Technology.

“I want to thank members of the Delaware Senate for their thoughtful consideration of these important Cabinet nominations,” Carney said. “This is a group of Delawareans who are driven by public service. Their experience, good judgment, and commitment to Delaware will serve our state well. Our goals are simple. We want to rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis and make Delaware an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Working together, I firmly believe Delaware will come out of this difficult period stronger than ever.”