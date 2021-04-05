3 Eastern Shore House Fires Investigated

Local fire departments responded to at least three residential fires on the Eastern Shore since Friday.

A family was displaced by a fire that spread from an outbuilding to a home in Wicomico County Sunday night. Members of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze on Ellendale Circle. No one was hurt. The fire was put out in about half-an-hour, and the cause is under investigation.

One person suffered a minor burn injury in a house fire in Princess Anne Friday afternoon. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in the living room of a home on Perryhawkin Road. Damage was estimated at $180,000. Investigators say the cause was electrical.

Also, a costly Delmar house fire is under investigation. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Friday night’s fire started in a bedroom at the home on Doris Street. No one was hurt. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department had the blaze put out in about 20 minutes. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $65,000.