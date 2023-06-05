3 File for 2 Commissioner Seats in Rehoboth; Mayor Mills Unchallenged!
June 5, 2023/
The deadline for submitting nominating petitions for the offices of mayor and commissioner in Rehoboth Beach has passed for the city’s August 12 municipal election. The following individuals have submitted nominating petitions:
For mayor
Stanley A. Mills, Jr.
For commissioner (two seats up for grabs this summer)
J. Patrick Gossett
Jay D. Lagree
Donald G. Preston, Jr.
Candidates will be certified during the June 16 Board of Commissioners meeting.