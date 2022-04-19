3 Firefighters Injured Battling Ocean Pines Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a vehicle fire in Ocean Pines Tuesday morning.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department responded to a blaze involving a work van in a driveway on Wood Duck Drive at about 11:26 a.m. While they were trying to put out the fire, the fuel tank ruptured. As a result, one firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Two other firefighters were evaluated at the scene and released.

Investigators say the fire also caused minor heat damage to the home.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.