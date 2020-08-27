3 Hurt In Crash On Coastal Highway

A crash on Coastal Highway injured three people late Wednesday night.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, a northbound vehicle struck another northbound vehicle near Outlet Liquors, sending that car into the media and into the southbound lane.

One person was taken by State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital. Two others were taken to Beebe Hospital.

Delaware State Police are investigating what caused the crash, during which northbound vehicle were routed through the Tanger Outlets parking lot.