3 Injured in Oak Orchard Crash Friday

Indian River emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash just after noon on Friday at Legion Road and Route 24. Delaware State Police say a Hyundai driven by a 23 year old Millsboro woman was northbound on Legion Road and failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with a Ford driven by an 82 year old Millsboro woman. Both drivers and a 4-year old passenger in the Hyundai were transported to local medical facilities.

The driver of the Hyundai was cited for failure to remain stopped at a stop sign, no valid license, no proof of insurance and child not in a child seat.