3 Injured in Route 1 Crash North of Lewes

Image courtesy Lewes Fire Department

A vehicle crash just after 9 Friday morning sent three people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police say a Volkswagen SUV driven by a 21 year old Rehoboth Beach woman was in the crossover at Route 1 and Minos Conaway Road when the driver pulled into the path of a southbound Ford Ranger – the Ranger, driven by a 24 year old Milford man, collided with the passenger side of the SUV. Neither driver was injured, but two 6 year old children in the SUV were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Ranger – a 20 year old man was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.