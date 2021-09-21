3 Inmates, 1 Woman Implicated In Prison Contraband Investigation

Three inmates at Delaware’s largest prison have been implicated in an alleged attempt to smuggle contraband behind bars, and charges are pending against a woman.

Dover Police said Tuesday that an investigation in cooperation with the Department of Correction determined that 33-year-old Garland Coleman had a medical appointment at a Dover facility earlier this month. 22-year-old Mia Johnson of Wilmington, according to police, traveled to the facility and hid 26.2-grams of synthetic marijuana in a restroom for Coleman to take. The contraband was seized by investigators.

Also charged are two more inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, 28-year-old Edward Jackson and 30-year-old Lamarr Anderson. Mia Johnson is still at large and is wanted by Dover Police.

Coleman, Jackson, Anderson and Johnson are charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.