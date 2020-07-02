3 Inmates At SCI Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed three coronavirus cases in the prison system.

One asymptomatic inmate from Sussex Correctional Institution who tested positive late last week contracted coronavirus in the community. Another SCI inmate received a positive diagnosis while being treated at an area hospital for a medical condition.

An inmate from Morris Community Corrections Center who was transferred to SCI also was isolated after testing positive.

DOC says these are the first new inmate COVID-19 test results since May 21st, and resulted from the system’s comprehensive mitigation strategy to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

Two of the three inmates who tested positive recently have been transferred to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center treatment center. Another offender remains in a hospital

141 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread, in-person visits with offenders at SCI which had resumed earlier this week have been suspended.