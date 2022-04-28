3 Jump From 2nd Floor Of Burning Home In Worcester Co.

Three occupants of a house on fire in Worcester County jumped from a second-floor window to escape Wednesday.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department arrived Wednesday morning to encounter fire and smoke coming from a home in the 200-block of Railroad Avenue. The fire was quickly put out, and no injuries were reported. The occupants had escaped before firefighters arrived.

Several other fire companies also responded: Ocean Pines, Showell, Ocean City and Newark.

An overloaded extension cord apparently was the cause of the fire, which began on the first floor.

The American Red Cross is assisting the affected family.