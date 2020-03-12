3 more cases of coronavirus in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing three additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

All three individuals are under the age of 30 and are associated with the University of Delaware community.

The individuals are not severely ill and are currently self-isolated at home. The individuals were exposed to the same confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state as the first Delaware case. Epidemiologists from the Division of Public Health are working with the patients to identify any close contacts of these individuals who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, state health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

DPH will not be disclosing additional information about the individuals.

“We understand that news of additional cases is concerning to students, staff, and families in the University of Delaware community,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “However, DPH is working closely with the administration at the University of Delaware on their coronavirus disease response.”

DPH has issued the following guidance for the University of Delaware community:

Close contacts of these individuals, whether or not they have symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, may return home during University of Delaware’s spring break. These individuals may not use public transportation to get home. They will need to remain home for at least 14 days after last contact with positive cases.

Individuals who did not have contact with these individuals can return home and go about their daily lives. They should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their primary contact provider if symptoms appear.

Students, faculty, and staff who have general questions about the University of Delaware’s response to COVID-19 can contact the University of Delaware’s Call Center at (302) 831-1188between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.