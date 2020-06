Officials in Rehoboth Beach today confirmed that three lifeguards from the Rehoboth Beach Patrol tested positive for Covid-19. All lifeguards were notified and will be tested within the next 24 hours.

The lifeguards who tested positive are asymptomatic and are staying home until medically cleared to return to work, city officials say. RBP staffing levels are expected to remain high enough that this will not impact the lifeguard operations on the beach.