3 Rescued From Grounded Sailboat On Va. Eastern Shore

Three people were rescued from Chincoteague Inlet after their sailboat ran aground during severe weather Wednesday afternoon, according to the US Coast Guard.

Two watercraft and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The boat crews could not get any closer due to unsafe conditions. The air crew hoisted the mariners to safety and took them to Wallops Island.

No serious injuries were reported.

“Forecasted severe weather can put even the most experienced mariners at risk,” Ensign Wyatt Nelson, watchstander at Sector Virginia’s Command Center who helped coordinate the rescue said. “It’s important for people to check the local marine forecast before going out on the water to ensure they are making risk-based decisions to stay safe and to make sure they have the proper safety equipment on board should circumstances on the water worsen.”

“This afternoon’s rescue could not have been possible without the coordination of several Coast Guard units,” Station Chincoteague Officer In Charge Chief Petty Officer Ross Comstock added. “While we were fortunate that the boat stayed together long enough to effect the rescue, the distressed mariners were prepared with life jackets, which most certainly helped the rescue swimmer to get them from the boat to the helicopter safely.”