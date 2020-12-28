3 Residential Fires Investigated On Md. Eastern Shore

Firefighters on the Maryland Eastern Shore responded to several residential blazes over the Christmas weekend.

A space heater problem sparked one fire in a detached garage in Fruitland. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, two adult dogs and six puppies died in the fire Saturday afternoon in Clyde Avenue. Damage was estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the structure’s contents. Members of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department had the fire under control in less than half-an-hour.

A smoldering chimney fire has caused about $20,000 damage to a home in Salisbury. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, someone who was passing by spotted the fire on Beaver Dam Drive Saturday afternoon. Salisbury firefighters spent about half-an-hour getting the fire under control. No injuries were reported. Fire damage was mostly confined to the attic of the home.

A house fire in Cambridge is under investigation. A neighbor of the home on Douglas Street discovered the fire early Sunday morning. No one was injured. Damage is estimated at $80,000 to the building and $5,000 to the contents inside. It took about 90 minutes for Cambridge firefighters to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.