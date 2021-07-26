3 Salisbury Fires Investigated As Arsons

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating three separate fires that were apparently set at three houses on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury.

One fire occurred last Wednesday, and two other fires in the same block were reported Friday night. All three properties are owned by a rental company.

The fires caused moderate fire, heat and smoke damage, but no injuries have been reported. Neighbors were the first to notice each of the fires. Damage is estimated at $50,000 each in two of the fires and $10,000 in one fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-713-3780.