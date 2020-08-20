3 Sentenced In Connection With OC Sexual Assault

Three men are sentenced in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Ocean City.

The Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Larry Kendall and 22-year-old Kyle Davis, both of Elkton, were sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for second-degree rape.

A third defendant, 24-year-old Damien Shiel of Baltimore, received 20 years with all but 15 years suspended.

The victim in the case stated she had been vacationing with the defendants when she was overpowered in their shared hotel room and she was forced to engage in sexual acts with them against her will.

Prosecutors say the incident occurred in the summer of 2017 and the report was made in 2018.

“The bravery of this young woman in reporting these offenses, combined with the relentless efforts of investigators and prosecutors to build a strong case has allowed us to hold these predators accountable,” Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said. “We are proud to have secured the maximum allowable penalty due to our advocacy on behalf of the victim, and we will continue to work hard to obtain justice for every victim in every case.”



woman in reporting these offenses, combined with the relentless efforts of investigators and

prosecutors to build a strong case has allowed us to hold these predators accountable. We are

proud to have secured the maximum allowable penalty due to our advocacy on behalf of the

victim, and we will continue to work hard to obtain justice for every victim in every case.”