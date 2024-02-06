3 Vehicle Crash Friday in Talbot County Leaves 1 Dead & 2 Injured

A three vehicle crash on Dover Road in Talbot County Friday evening left a Preston, Maryland man dead. Maryland State Police say their preliminary investigation shows a Volvo driven by 32 year old David Kuzio of Preston was eastbound on Dover Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck driven by a 50 year old Easton man and his truck struck a Malibu driven by a 24 year old Cambridge woman.

Kuzio was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton where he was later pronounced dead. The other two drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.