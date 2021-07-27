3-Vehicle Crash Near Harrington Claims Life Of Sussex Co. Resident

A three-vehicle wreck on Vernon Road, west of Harrington, claimed the life of a 29-year-old Dagsboro resident Monday morning.

According to Delaware State Police, the driver of an eastbound pick-up truck crossed into the oncoming lane near Whiteleysburg Road on a curve Monday morning and collided head-on with a car driven by 27-year-old Elias Diaz-Perez. Another car was struck by Diaz-Perez’s vehicle as it was pushed backwards.

Diaz-Perez died at the scene.

The 57-year-old Lewes man who was driving the pick-up truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 31-year-old Harrington woman who was driving the other car was treated for minor injuries and released.

Vernon Road (Route 14 in the area) was closed for about five hours because of the crash and investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Delaware State Police released this full description of the incident:

On Monday July 26, 2021 at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck, operated by a 57-year-old Lewes man, was traveling eastbound on Vernon Road (SR 14) approaching Whiteleysburg Road entering a slight right curve. A 2009 Toyota Camry being operated by 29-year-old Elias B. Diaz-Perez of Dagsboro was traveling westbound on SR 14 west of Whiteleysburg Road approaching the same curve. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 31-year-old Harrington woman, was traveling westbound on SR 14 behind the Toyota Camry. The Ram pickup truck failed to maintain its lane of travel, crossed the double yellow line and entered completely into the westbound lane in front of the Toyota Camry striking it head-on. The impact of the collision pushed the Camry backwards (eastbound) for approximately 57 feet where the truck and the Camry came to a stop in the westbound lane. The Chevrolet Malibu attempted to avoid the crash by swerving right onto the westbound shoulder, and as the Camry is being pushed backwards, the right rear strikes the Malibu the driver’s side doors and rear fender pushing the Malibu off the north side of the roadway and into a soybean field.

Elias B. Diaz-Perez, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old Lewes man was properly restrained and transported to Bayhealth-Sussex Campus by ambulance where he was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old Harrington female was properly restrained and transported to Bayhealth-Sussex Campus by ambulance where she was treated and released with minor injuries.

State Route 14 west of Whiteleysburg Road was closed for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.