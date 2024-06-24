3 Vehicle Crash on Route 1 in Dewey Beach Sends 1 to Hospital

Image courtesy Dewey Beach PD

A three vehicle crash just after 1:30 Monday afternoon on Route 1 at Read Street in Dewey Beach sent a Selbyville woman to the hospital. Dewey Beach Police say a Chevy Equinox was southbound and collided with the rear of a Jeep Wrangler. The impact pushed the Jeep into a Honda Odyssey which was stopped in traffic. The Equinox overturned trapping the 69 year old Selbyville woman inside. She was extricated and flown to Christiana Medical Center in serious but stable condition. There were no other injuries.

The investigation is continuing.