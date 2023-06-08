3-Year-Old Boy Injured After his Foot Caught Under Lawnmower

A 3-year-old boy has been injured in an accident involving a lawnmower. Last night, Delaware State Police Troop 7 units responded to Buttonwood Drive in Edgewater Estates just west of Lewes. DSP Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto tells the Talk of Delmarva that troopers learned that the boy was riding on his father’s lap on a riding mower when he jumped off. The boy’s foot became lodged under the mower and was severed. He was flown to AI Dupont for further medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.